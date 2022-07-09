Verstappen cruises from pole to win Austrian GP sprint July 9, 2022 Updated: July 9, 2022 12:01 p.m.
SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Max Verstappen comfortably won the sprint race from pole at the Austrian Grand Prix while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. almost collided as they scrapped behind him on Saturday.
Verstappen made a clean start and was untroubled thereafter over 23 laps of the 4.3-kilometer (2.7-mile) Red Bull Ring packed with orange-clad Dutch fans setting off orange flares and cheering on the Formula One champion.