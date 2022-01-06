Mavs retire Nowitzki's 41 after win over Curry, Warriors SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Sports Writer Jan. 5, 2022 Updated: Jan. 6, 2022 1:21 a.m.
DALLAS (AP) — Dirk Nowitzki wiped a tear as his No. 41 rose slowly above the court not far from the podium where the franchise icon for the Dallas Mavericks had held it together through a 20-minute speech until it was time to thank the fans.
“I almost made it through without getting emotional,” Nowitzki said moments before the banner-raising finale of the ceremony to retire his number after his old team's 99-82 victory over Golden State on Wednesday night. “But you guys get me every time.”