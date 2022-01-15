Mavs rout Grizzlies 112-85, ending Memphis' winning streak CLAY BAILEY, Associated Press Jan. 15, 2022 Updated: Jan. 15, 2022 12:58 a.m.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Luka Doncic had a triple-double with 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists and the Dallas Mavericks used a second-half rally to rout Memphis 112-85 on Friday night, ending the Grizzlies' winning streak at 11 games.
Doncic had 18 points in the second half, connecting on 8 of 10 shots. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 16 points, and Jalen Brunson and Marquese Chriss had 15 points each, with Brunson adding nine assists.