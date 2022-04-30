Marte, Ahmed homer in Arizona's 2-0 win over St. Louis WARREN MAYES, Associated Press April 30, 2022 Updated: April 30, 2022 5:26 p.m.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Merrill Kelly threw seven shutout innings and Ketel Marte and Nick Ahmed each homered in the eighth inning, lifting the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-0 over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.
Marte led off the eight by taking a 1-1 changeup off Miles Mikolas (1-1) into the right field bullpen for his first homer of the season. One out later, Ahmed sent a 1-1 fastball into the left field bullpen for his second homer.