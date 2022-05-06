Marchand, Swayman give Bruins 4-2 win, Canes lead series 2-1 JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer May 6, 2022 Updated: May 6, 2022 10:08 p.m.
BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists on Friday night to help the Boston Bruins take their first lead against the Hurricanes all season — and hold onto it for a 4-2 victory over Carolina in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
Rookie Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 shots in his first career playoff start after Linus Ullmark allowed eight goals in the first two games, both Hurricanes victories. That followed a regular season in which Carolina swept all three games, outscoring the Bruins 16-1 and never trailing.