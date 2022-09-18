Maher kick lifts Rush, Cowboys over Burrow, Bengals, 20-17 SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Pro Football Writer Sep. 18, 2022 Updated: Sep. 18, 2022 8:14 p.m.
Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brett Maher (19) celebrates his game winning field goal with punter Bryan Anger (5) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Arlington, Tx.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) tosses the ball as Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) closes in during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Arlington, Tx.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) directs his team during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Arlington, Tx.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Arlington, Tx.
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) makes a catch as Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III, background tackles during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Arlington, Tx.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Arlington, Tx.
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) gains yardage during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Arlington, Tx.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown (85) hauls in a touchdown in front of Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Arlington, Tx.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brett Maher kicked a 50-yard field goal as time expired, and the Dallas Cowboys held on to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 20-17 on Sunday after losing a two-touchdown halftime lead.
Joe Burrow got the Bengals even at 17-17 by leading a 19-play, 83-yard drive in the fourth quarter, throwing a 5-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins and finding Tyler Boyd for the 2-point conversion.
SCHUYLER DIXON