NEW YORK (AP) — Talles Magno scored early and Valentín Castellanos added a second-half goal to power New York City FC to a 2-0 victory over the Columbus Crew on Saturday night.

Magno took a pass from Santiago Rodríguez and fired a shot through traffic inside the far post to give NYCFC (5-3-2) the lead in the ninth minute. Castellanos connected in the 59th minute with his sixth goal of the season.