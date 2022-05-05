MLS hopes Sounders' title leads to more regional success

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
SEATTLE (AP) — Kickoff was approaching and Todd Durbin was feeling the nerves. As one of Major League Soccer's top executives, Durbin knew how much what happened over the next two hours would mean to the league.
Viewed narrowly, the CONCACAF Champions League final between Pumas and Seattle was about the Sounders trying to make history and winning another trophy. More broadly, the Sounders being in the final was validation that the steps MLS took several years ago to deepen salary pools, increase youth development investment and add more talent to rosters were starting to close the gap between MLS and LigaMX.