Lundy's dandy in Penn State win over Northwestern Jan. 6, 2022 Updated: Jan. 6, 2022 2:14 a.m.
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Seth Lundy scored 23 points and his side-step fadeaway 3-pointer from the right side with 35 seconds left gave Penn State the lead for good as the Nittany Lions beat Northwestern 74-70 on Wednesday night.
Leading 68-65, Lundy broke free behind Northwestern's press for a breakaway and-1 layup for a six-point lead. Boo Buie followed with a bucket to reduce Penn State's deficit to 71-67. Sam Sessoms made two free throws for the Nittany Lions before Pete Nance countered with a 3 with four seconds remaining to make it 73-70.