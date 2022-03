DALLAS (AP) — Volleyball players Carli Lloyd and Alisha Glass Childress, who helped the U.S. women win bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics, are among the newcomers for the second year of a pro volleyball team in their home country.

Athletes Unlimited is returning to Dallas and will have fans at Fair Park Coliseum for the first time for a unique indoor league that rewards individual stats over team results. The five-week season starts Wednesday.