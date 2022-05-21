Live updates | A soggy start to weekend at PGA Championship

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The Latest on the second round of the PGA Championship (all times local):

___

8 a.m.

Out with the wind, in with the rain at the PGA Championship on Saturday.

Southern Hills had about a half-inch of rain in the early morning hours, along with a lightning show that delayed the start of the third round by some 30 minutes. That left the course a little softer as it was starting to get firm.

Will Zalatoris has a one-shot lead and won't tee off until early afternoon. On deck is Tiger Woods, who showed great fight in his finish for a 69 to make the cut by one.

Woods was 12 shots behind.

___

