Lindenwood gets 1st OVC win, tops E. Illinois 37-34 in OT

CHARLESON, Ill. (AP) — Cade Brister hit Kobe Smith from 8 yards out in overtime to earn new Ohio Valley Conference member Lindenwood its first OVC victory, a 37-34 win over Eastern Illinois on Saturday.

Brister scored from a yard out with 3:09 left in regulation to tie the game at 24-24 and force overtime, and hit Payton Rose with a 2-yard touchdown pass on the first possession of overtime. Jonah O'Brien answered with a 1-yard run, and on the first possession of the second round of overtime the Panthers kicked a 22-yard field goal.