Lindenwood beats HBU 21-20 on blocked punt for 1st D-I win

HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Bethany blocked a punt and Andrew Martin recovered the ball in the end zone with 28 seconds left to help Lindenwood beat Houston Baptist 21-20 Saturday night in the Lions’ first game at NCAA Division I.

Andrew Martin capped a 10-play, 78-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run that trimmed Lindenwood's deficit to 17-12 with 5:11 left in the third quarter. HBU's Alberto Arroyo made a 41-yard field goal about 2 minutes later, Logan Seibert answered with a 44-yarder early in the fourth that made it 20-15. In the closing seconds, Houston Baptist (1-1) lined up to punt on fourth-and-16 from its own 23 but Bethany knifed through the protection to set up Martin’s winning touchdown.