Lightning hold on to beat Canucks 2-1, snap 3-game skid

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Ross Colton and Victor Hedman scored in the game's first six minutes, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made the early goals stand in the Tampa Bay Lightning's 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night that snapped a three-game skid.

Vasilevskiy stopped 35 shots for Tampa Bay, which was coming off a 4-1 loss to Edmonton on Saturday night. The Lightning improved to 7-0-1 in the second game of back-to-backs this season.

J.T. Miller extended his points streak to 12 games by scoring the lone goal for Vancouver. Miller has 24 goals this season, with eight of them coming during this stretch, along with six assists.

Thatcher Demko made 29 saves for the Canucks.

Hedman gave the Lightning a quick lead, finding the back of the net 3:26 into the opening period. The goal was set up by a a scramble in Vancouver’s crease. Demko stopped a shot from Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, but appeared to lose track of the puck and as he attempted to find it and Hedman popped a shot into the net.

Colton made it 2-0 5:06 into the first, ripping a snap shot from the hash marks to beat Demko.

Tampa Bay nearly took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission after Steven Stamkos ripped a one-timer past Demko with 57.4 seconds left. But the Canucks quickly launched an offside challenge and a video review officially reversed the call and it was not a goal.

Vancouver struggled to break out of their zone early in the game and Tampa Bay outshot the Canucks 12-1 over the first seven minutes.

Miller finally put Vancouver on the scoreboard 5:54 into the third with a quick shot from the bottom of the slot that beat Vasilevskiy stick side.

Minutes later, Vancouver’s Conor Garland poked a lose puck in past Vasilevskiy — only to see the goal called off as it came after the referee’s whistle. A large scrum followed along the end boards in response.

Vancouver pulled Demko with 70 seconds left, but the Canucks couldn’t tie the game with the extra attacker.

NOTES: Both teams were 0 for 2 with the man advantage on Sunday. ... Vancouver was without Elias Pettersson, who's considered day to day with an upper-body injury. Sunday marked the first game the star center has missed this season. ... Lightning forward Alex Killorn played his 700th NHL game. ... RW Sheldon Rempal made his season debut for the Canucks. ... The Lightning played their first game in Vancouver since Dec. 18, 2018.

