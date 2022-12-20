Light week for Top 25 headlined by Virginia-Miami in ACC

Finals are over and college campuses are empty. The holiday break is upon us. And the basketball world is about to take a breather before the start of the new year, when conference play begins in earnest across the land.
There are just 26 games involving ranked teams over the next week, several schools in the Top 25 won't play at all, and there is just one matching between two teams in this week's poll — sixth-ranked Virginia heading to No. 22 Miami for an important early season game in the Atlantic Coast Conference.