Levis, Ruffolo carry Kentucky past rival Louisville 26-13

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Will Levis passed for two touchdowns, including a 3-yarder to Barion Brown in the third quarter, Matt Ruffolo kicked a career-best four field goals and Kentucky topped archrival Louisville 26-13 on Saturday for its fourth consecutive Governor’s Cup victory.
The Wildcats (7-5) limped in with five losses in seven games but regrouped to overwhelm the Cardinals in all phases. Kentucky’s defense harassed Cardinal quarterbacks Brock Domann and Malik Cunningham and forced a turnover from each leading to 10 points. Trevin Wallace’s third-quarter interception of Cunningham and 19-yard return to the Louisville 16 was especially critical, setting up Levis’ scoring pass to Brown three plays later for a 23-7 lead that put the game out of reach.