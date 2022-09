ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Laube ran for 202 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries and New Hampshire held on to beat Albany 28-23 on Saturday night.

Max Brosmer was 11-of-14 passing for 73 yards, including a 2-yard TD to Joey Corcoran that capped a 13-play, 88-yard drive that took 9-plus minutes off the clock and gave New Hampshire (2-0, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association) a the lead for good at 7-0 with 4:22 left in the first quarter.