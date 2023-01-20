Lamar secures 68-66 victory against Texas A&M-CC

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Nate Calmese had 21 points and his basket with eight seconds left carried Lamar to a 68-66 victory over Texas A&M-CC on Thursday night.

Calmese shot 5 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 9 of 12 from the free throw line for the Cardinals (6-13, 2-5 Southland Conference). Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams added 10 points while going 3 of 7 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and they also had 11 rebounds. Janko Buljic was 3 of 5 shooting and 3 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.