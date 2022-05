BALDWIN – The Lake County Sportsman Club has scheduled June 18 for its spring 3-gun shoot.

The four events will feature the 100-yard long gun shoot, the 10-yard pistol shoot, the 5-play pigeon shoot and the three events combined.

Entry fees are $10 for each event. Registration will be 11 a.m. to noon with shooting at 12:30 p.m. until completion.

For the long gun shoot, any caliber works with each participant getting a target, each shooter getting five shots and a target gets scored. The same applies for the pistol shoot. Shooters supply their own ammo.

The third event, the shot gun shoot, features each shooter getting five clay pigeons. The club supplies the pigeons.

The fourth event means the scores for all three events for each shooter are totaled to determine the winner.

Onsite food service will be 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The club will provide hot food service and soft drinks.