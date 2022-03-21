Lady Vols escape Belmont for 1st Sweet 16 berth since 2016 TERESA M. WALKER, AP Sports Writer March 21, 2022 Updated: March 21, 2022 9:38 p.m.
1 of15 Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper cheers on her team in the first half of a women's college basketball game against Belmont in the second round of the NCAA tournament Monday, March 21, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Tennessee's Rae Burrell celebrates after hitting a 3-point basket against Belmont in the first half of a women's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament Monday, March 21, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Tennessee's Jordan Walker (4) blocks a shot by Belmont's Destinee Wells (11) in the first half of a women's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament Monday, March 21, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Tennessee fans cheer during a women's college basketball game against Belmont in the second round of the NCAA tournament Monday, March 21, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Belmont head coach Bart Brooks directs his players in the first half of a women's college basketball game against Tennessee in the second round of the NCAA tournament Monday, March 21, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Tennessee's Rae Burrell (12) fouls Belmont's Tuti Jones, right, in the first half of a women's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament Monday, March 21, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Belmont's Jamilyn Kinney (14) drives against Tennessee in the first half of a women's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament Monday, March 21, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Belmont's Madison Bartley (3) drives against Tennessee's Karoline Striplin (11) in the first half of a women's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament Monday, March 21, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Belmont's Destinee Wells (11) drives against Tennessee's Brooklynn Miles (0) in the first half of a women's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament Monday, March 21, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Belmont's Destinee Wells (11) puts up a shot as she drives between Tennessee's Tamari Key, second from left, and Jordan Walker (4) in the first half of a women's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament Monday, March 21, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sara Puckett hit a 3-pointer with 17.5 seconds left to put Tennessee ahead to stay as the fourth-seeded Lady Vols held off neighbor Belmont 70-67 on Monday night to advance to their first Sweet 16 since 2016.
The Lady Vols (25-8) improved to 23-1 on their home floor in the second round of a women's NCAA Tournament they've played in all 40. They earned the program's 29th Sweet 16 berth and will meet top-seeded Louisville on Saturday in the regional semifinal in Wichita, Kansas.
Written By
TERESA M. WALKER