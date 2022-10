LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Country Club is getting another U.S. Open before it even holds its first one, and the women will get their crack at the course on the edge of Beverly Hills.

The club's North course is hosting its first U.S. Open next June. The USGA on Wednesday announced the U.S. Open will return in 2039. The U.S. Women's Open will be held at LACC in 2032.