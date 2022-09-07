LA Angels blow lead, rally in 10th for 5-4 win over Tigers

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
6
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Velazquez scored on Magneuris Sierra's bunt single in the 10th inning and the Los Angeles Angels secured their first winning homestand since early May with a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.
Taylor Ward scored the tying run moments earlier on a throwing error to the plate by shortstop Javier Baez, who had singled home Kody Clemens with the Tigers' go-ahead run in the top of the 10th.