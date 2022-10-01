Kyle Gibson rocked; Phils drop 6th of 7 in 13-4 loss to Nats HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Sports Writer Oct. 1, 2022 Updated: Oct. 1, 2022 4:58 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The bid by interim manager Rob Thomson and the Philadelphia Phillies to end the club’s 11-year playoff drought was hurt by a 13-4 loss to the lowly Washington Nationals in the opener of a day-night doubleheader Saturday as starter Kyle Gibson was tagged once again.
The Game 1 loss for the fading Phillies was their sixth defeat in their past seven outings.
Written By
HOWARD FENDRICH