Kopech Ks 11, Vaughn hits 2-run single as ChiSox beat Tigers

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
9
CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Kopech struck out a career-best 11 in six innings of no-hit ball and Andrew Vaughn hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Chicago White Sox to a 2-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.
Kopech was lifted despite blanking the Tigers on 85 pitches throught six innings. Vaughn snapped the scoreless game with a two-out, bases-loaded blooper that landed just in front of right fielder Willi Castro’s glove.