Kobe Bryant's widow says crash photos turned grief to horror ANDREW DALTON, Associated Press Aug. 19, 2022 Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 7:32 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Vanessa Bryant testified Friday that she was only beginning to grieve the loss of her husband, basketball star Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna when she was faced with the fresh horror of learning that sheriff's deputies and firefighters had shot and shared photos of their bodies at the site of the helicopter crash that killed them.
“I felt like I wanted to run, run down the block and scream,” she said, her tears turning to sobs and her voice quickening. “It was like the feeling of wanting to run down a pier and jump into the water. The problem is I can't escape. I can't escape my body.”