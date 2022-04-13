Skip to main content
Kershaw takes perfect game through 6 innings vs. Twins

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Minneapolis.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Clayton Kershaw took a perfect game through the sixth inning for the Los Angeles Dodgers in his season debut, dominating the Minnesota Twins with 12 strikeouts in 18 batters.

Starting his 15th year in the major leagues, all with the Dodgers, Kershaw needed only 69 pitches to breeze through six innings on a cold Wednesday afternoon at Target Field. He struck out the side in the sixth and struck out every Twins batter at least once except Gio Urshela, who grounded out to third and flied out to right.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner, who re-signed with the Dodgers for $17 million this year after missing more than two months in 2021 with inflammation in his left forearm, was slotted fifth in the rotation out of the gate to give his arm more time to build up strength in light of the lockout-limited spring training schedule.

