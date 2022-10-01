Kansas slips past Iowa State 14-11 to stay unbeaten AVERY OSEN, Associated Press Oct. 1, 2022
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jace Gilbert missed three field goals, including a 37-yarder with a chance to tie the game with under 30 seconds to play as Kansas held off Iowa State 14-11 on Saturday to remain undefeated.
At 5-0 overall, this is the Jayhawks' best start to the season since 2009 and just the second time in the last 14 years they’re 2-0 to begin Big 12 Conference play.