Kalscheur leads No. 15 Iowa State past No. 21 Texas, 79-70 ANDREW LOGUE, Associated Press Jan. 15, 2022 Updated: Jan. 15, 2022 4:37 p.m.
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Gabe Kalscheur scored 22 points as No. 15 Iowa State held on to beat No. 21 Texas 79-70 on Saturday.
Kalscheur hit 6 of 12 attempts from 3-point range, including a pair of long-range shots in the second half that helped the Cyclones (14-3, 2-3 Big 12) hold off a late charge by the Longhorns (13-4, 3-2).