Kadri has hat trick, Avs beat Blues 6-3 to take 3-1 lead JOE HARRIS, Associated Press May 24, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of15 Fans react after a goal by Colorado Avalanche's Nazem Kadri during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues Monday, May 23, 2022, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Colorado Avalanche's Nazem Kadri (91) celebrates after scoring during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues Monday, May 23, 2022, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Colorado Avalanche's Nazem Kadri, right, scores past St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) and Justin Faulk (72) during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso watches as a puck shot by Colorado Avalanche's Nazem Kadri slips past for a goal during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 St. Louis Blues' David Perron celebrates after scoring during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche Monday, May 23, 2022, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Colorado Avalanche's Nazem Kadri (91) and St. Louis Blues' Calle Rosen (43) chase after a loose puck along the boards during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso, left, stops a shot from Colorado Avalanche's Logan O'Connor (25) during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko, left, shoot wide of Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 St. Louis Blues' David Perron, left, scores past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) and Cale Makar (8) during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Fans cheer after a goal by St. Louis Blues' David Perron (57) during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche Monday, May 23, 2022, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored three goals, including two during a four-goal second period barrage, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 6-3 on Monday night to take a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference series.
Kadri’s outburst came after he received racist death threats on social media following a first-period collision with Blues goalie Jordan Binnington in Game 3 on Saturday night.