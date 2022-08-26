K-State hoping Deuce Vaughn leads the way to top of Big 12

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
3
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State coach Chris Klieman likes to tell a story from late April or early May, back when his program was conducting a youth football camp, and he found himself watching running back Deuce Vaughn sign autographs for kids.
“We had a session that ended at 11:30 and the autographs were 11:30 to 12:00, and then there was a break for the players,” Klieman recalled with a smile. “As you can imagine, Deuce's line was really, really long, and he stayed out there for an extra hour signing for every kid that was there, and taking pictures."