Judge hits 51st HR as Yankees snap skid, top Angels 7-4 GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer Aug. 31, 2022 Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 12:59 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12 New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, right, drops his bat after hitting a three-run home run, next to Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi and home plate umpire Alan Porter during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 New York Yankees' Aaron Judge is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, center, gestures as he scores after hitting a three-run home run while Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi, left, watches along with home plate umpire Alan Porter during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani bites his hand after hitting a single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 New York Yankees starting pitcher Jameson Taillon throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 New York Yankees' Andrew Benintendi rounds first after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 New York Yankees' Andrew Benintendi, left, is congratulated by Aaron Judge after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a three-run shot in the fourth inning for his 51st homer of the season, and the New York Yankees snapped their three-game losing streak with a 7-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.
Judge connected for the second straight night at Angel Stadium, driving a high fastball from Mike Mayers (1-1) into the elevated right-field stands. An Orange County crowd packed with Yankees fans gave another raucous standing ovation to the California-born slugger attempting to chase down Roger Maris’ AL home run record of 61 set in 1961.