Jonquel Jones has 19 points, Sun beat Wings 93-68 in Game 1 Aug. 18, 2022 Updated: Aug. 18, 2022 10:38 p.m.
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 19 points and eight rebounds, Alyssa Thomas added 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists and the Connecticut Sun beat the Dallas Wings 93-68 on Thursday night in Game 1 of their first-round series.
Third-seeded Connecticut pulled away in the third quarter, scoring 13 straight points to build a 64-45 lead. The sixth-seeded Wings went five-plus minutes without a field goal in the third quarter, and the Sun closed the frame on a 17-5 run for an 18-point lead.