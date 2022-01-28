Jones leads No. 2 Stanford women past Arizona St. 78-50

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Haley Jones had 12 points and 10 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season, and No. 2 Stanford beat Arizona State 78-50 Friday night.

Fran Belibi added 12 points and Cameron Brink had 11 for the Cardinal (15-2, 6-0 Pac-12), who won their seventh straight since losing at No. 1 South Carolina. Freshman Kiki Iiriafen scored 12 points in 10 minutes during the second half for Stanford.

Jade Loville led Arizona State with 19 points, reaching 1,000 points for her career with a short jumper early in the second quarter. She scored her first 775 points at Boise State. Loville has scored at least 19 points in each of her last seven games.

The Sun Devils avoided their lowest point total of the season with a strong effort in the fourth quarter.

Arizona State, which won seven of its previous nine games, went nearly seven minutes without scoring in the first quarter. Loville hit a jumper with 45 seconds left to end the dry spell.

Meanwhile, Stanford used the time to score 12 straight points and build a 15-2 lead on the way to a 36-17 advantage into halftime.

THE BIG PICTURE

Arizona State: The Sun Devils played on the road for the first time since winning at San Diego on Dec. 18. Their first six conference games (four on the road) were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. They’ve had seven games total postponed, including Sunday’s game at California. ASU played its fourth game in 37 days after playing 12 in the first 42 days of the season.

Stanford: The Cardinal have won their past 21 games against Pac-12 teams and have not allowed more than 77 points in a game since the end of the 2019-20 season. … Stanford is 19-0 when Haley Jones records double figures in rebounds.

SHOOTING WOES

Arizona State made its final shot of the first half, a layup by Imogen Greenslade, and that was a highlight. The Sun Devils scored a season-low 17 points in the half and matched their season-low with four points in the first quarter. Loville was 45% shooting in the half while the rest of the team shot 18%. ASU missed all eight 3-point attempts and its first five free throws.

UP NEXT

Arizona State: Hosts Oregon State on Friday night.

Stanford: Hosts Arizona on Sunday afternoon.

