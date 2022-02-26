Jarry's 27 saves, Malkin's goal lead Penguins by Rangers 1-0 WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer Feb. 26, 2022 Updated: Feb. 26, 2022 6:07 p.m.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tristan Jarry turned aside 27 shots to outduel Igor Shesterkin, Evgeni Malkin scored his eighth goal of the season and the Pittsburgh Penguins edged the New York Rangers 1-0 on Saturday.
Jarry bounced back from a rough performance in a loss to New Jersey by picking up his 11th career shutout and fourth this season. Malkin provided the difference with a power-play goal 5:09 into the third as the Penguins ended a three-game losing streak to slip past the Rangers into second place in the Metroplitan Division.