Jarren Duran's HR, 3 RBIs power Red Sox past Astros 3-2 KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer Aug. 1, 2022 Updated: Aug. 1, 2022 11:30 p.m.
Boston Red Sox's Jarren Duran, right, celebrates after hitting a two-run home run as Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, left, watches during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Houston.
Boston Red Sox's Jarren Duran, right, celebrates with third base coach Carlos Febles after hitting a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Houston.
Boston Red Sox's Jarren Duran watches his RBI ground-rule double against the Houston Astros during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Houston.
Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia walks back to the mound after giving up a two-run home run to Boston Red Sox's Jarren Duran during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Houston.
Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia throws against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Houston.
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Houston.
9 of9
HOUSTON (AP) — Jarren Duran homered and drove in a career-high three RBIs, and the Boston Red Sox overcame sloppy fielding early for a 3-2 win over Houston on Monday night, as the Astros made a pair of important moves a day before the MLB trade deadline.
Houston led 2-1 after scoring twice, thanks to errors in the third inning.
