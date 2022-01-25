James has 33, Lakers beat Nets 106-96 in Davis' return BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer Jan. 25, 2022 Updated: Jan. 25, 2022 9:56 p.m.
1 of8 Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (6) drives past Brooklyn Nets' James Johnson (16) as Cam Thomas (24) watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis (3) laughs with Brooklyn Nets' James Harden (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Los Angeles Lakers' Malik Monk (11) drives past Brooklyn Nets' DeAndre' Bembry (95) and Kessler Edwards (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in New York. Frank Franklin II Show More Show Less
5 of8 Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (6) drives past Brooklyn Nets' James Johnson (16) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Brooklyn Nets' James Harden, right, defends Los Angeles Lakers' Carmelo Anthony, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James welcomed Anthony Davis back with a lob pass for the game's first basket, then turned to his own offense to score 33 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 106-96 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.
Davis had eight points in 25 minutes after missing 17 games with a sprained left knee and the Lakers got good nights off the bench from Malik Monk and Carmelo Anthony.