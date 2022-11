NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Todd Centeio passed for 304 yards, Kris Thornton had 140 yards receiving and the James Madison defense made three interceptions in a 37-3 win over Old Dominion on Saturday.

James Madison scored the opening 17 points before Old Dominion made a field goal with five seconds left before halftime. Thornton had five catches for 131 yards in the first half for his 15th 100-yard receiving game.