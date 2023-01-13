Jackson leads New Orleans past Incarnate Word 85-79 in OT

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — Tyson Jackson scored six of his 22 points in overtime as New Orleans pulled away in overtime to post a 85-79 win over Incarnate Word on Thursday.

Jackson shot 9 of 9 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line for the Privateers (6-9, 3-1 Southland Conference). Jordan Johnson scored 13 points while going 3 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line, and added six assists. Jamond Vincent shot 4 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding 12 rebounds.