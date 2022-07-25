JGR accepts penalties given to Hamlin, Busch, apologizes DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer July 25, 2022 Updated: July 25, 2022 5:32 p.m.
1 of9 ADDS THAT HAMLIN WAS LATER DISQUALIFIED - Taylor James Hamlin, left, carries the checkered flag with her dad, Denny Hamlin, after he won a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Long Pond, Pa. NASCAR stripped Hamlin of his win when his No. 11 Toyota failed inspection and was disqualified, awarding Chase Elliott the Cup Series victory. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
NASCAR warned its teams it was serious about stamping out a culture of cheating that stretched back to its roots and let illegitimate race winners often walk away unscathed with nothing worse than a fine or a few docked points for the team.
But the drivers always kept the trophy and added the number in the win column.