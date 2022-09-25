Iowa defense scores twice, Hawkeyes beat Rutgers 27-10 TOM CANAVAN, AP Sports Writer Sep. 24, 2022 Updated: Sep. 25, 2022 3:39 a.m.
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — In a game featuring two outstanding defenses, Iowa won the turnover battle by a wide margin.
Cooper DeJean scored on a 45-yard interception return and Keavon Merriweather returned a fumble 30 yards for another first-half touchdown as Iowa rode its defense to 27-10 victory over Rutgers on Saturday night.