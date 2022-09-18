Iowa 27, Nevada 0

Nevada 0 0 0 0 \u2014 0 Iowa 14 3 3 7 \u2014 27 First Quarter IOWA_Ka.Johnson 40 run (Stevens kick), 4:36. IOWA_Bruce 21 pass from Petras (Stevens kick), :23. Second Quarter IOWA_FG Stevens 43, 9:42. Third Quarter IOWA_FG Stevens 33, 2:40. Fourth Quarter IOWA_Ka.Johnson 55 run (Stevens kick), 8:22. A_69,250. ___ NEV IOWA First downs 10 15 Total Net Yards 151 337 Rushes-yards 36-69 35-162 Passing 82 175 Punt Returns 2-6 3-41 Kickoff Returns 1-32 1-19 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0 Comp-Att-Int 14-28-1 14-26-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 4-16 3-23 Punts 10-44.6 7-46.714 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 3-35 5-25 Time of Possession 30:03 29:57 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Nevada, Lee 9-33, Taua 17-31, Kommer 2-11, Patton 2-4, Cox 1-2, Illingworth 5-(minus 12). Iowa, Ka.Johnson 7-103, G.Williams 16-57, Patterson 6-20, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Petras 5-(minus 16). PASSING_Nevada, Illingworth 14-28-1-82. Iowa, Petras 14-26-0-175. RECEIVING_Nevada, Campbell 3-21, Bell 3-19, Munro 2-16, Curtis 2-12, Taua 2-8, Lee 1-4, Casteel 1-2. Iowa, Bruce 3-50, G.Williams 3-34, Ragaini 2-56, LaPorta 2-13, Ke.Johnson 2-11, Ka.Johnson 1-7, Brecht 1-4. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Nevada, Talton 57.