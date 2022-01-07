Ingram scores 32, Pelicans beat depleted Warriors 101-96 BRETT MARTEL, AP Sports Writer Jan. 6, 2022 Updated: Jan. 7, 2022 12:55 a.m.
1 of18 New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) goes to the basket over Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The Pelicans won 101-96. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry watches from the bench in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) knocks the ball away from Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) goes to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole helps up guard Damion Lee in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins goes to the basket abasing New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green calls out from the bench in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in New Orleans, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The Pelicans won 101-96. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) and forward Brandon Ingram (14) talk between plays in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in New Orleans, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The Pelicans won 101-96. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr calls out from the bench in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) battles for a loose ball against Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The Pelicans won 101-96. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.
“You could tell from the start of the game that he was playing at a different pace," Pelicans coach Willie Green said of Ingram, who made 12 of 20 shots after hitting just 8 of 36 in his previous two games back from a sore Achilles. "He was aggressive, and he had intention. He knew where he wanted to get, and he got to his spots and jumped up and shot the ball. He got to the free throw line. It just took him a couple games to get back in rhythm.”