Incarnate Word women get first NCAA bid, win Southland

KATY, Texas (AP) — Tiana Gardner scored 20 of her career-high 22 points after halftime, Jaaucklyn Moore hit the go-ahead jumper with 27 seconds left in overtime and Incarnate Word beat Southeastern Louisiana 56-52 in the championship game of the Southland Conference tournament on Sunday to earn its first NCAA Tournament bid.

Moore took a pass near the left elbow, dribbled to her left and pulled up with the jump shot that ultimately sent the Cardinals to the NCAA Tournament — in just their fifth year in Division I — despite their 13-16 record. Moore, the Southland's leading scorer at 17.9 points per game, was held to six points in this one, her final bucket sending UIW to the NCAA's.

UIW's trapping zone defense continually led to difficult shots for SE Louisiana (16-11). The Lady Lions made seven field goals in the second half and one in overtime. They shot 32% for the game.

The Cardinals appeared all but on their way to the tournament title late in the fourth quarter when Gardner made two free throws for a 48-44 lead with 19 seconds left in regulation.

What followed was a wild series of plays in which Hailey Giaratano hit a 3-pointer for SE Louisiana, then the Lady Lions' Chrissy Brown stole the ball in the backcourt and fed Alexius Horne, who made a layup and was fouled for a 49-48 lead. Horne missed her free throw but Caitlyn Williams grabbed the offensive rebound, was fouled, and made one free throw for a two-point lead with three seconds left.

Gardner drew a foul in the paint for UIW at the other end and made both free throws with one second left to tie it, forcing overtime. She made 12 of 13 from the line and it was her pair with four seconds left in overtime that provided the final margin.

Gardner finished with 12 rebounds for her first career double-double.

Giaratano scored 15 points for the Lady Lions and was the only other player in double figures.

The score was tied at 5 entering the second quarter. Gardner's three-point play tied it at 32 with 2:43 remaining in the third quarter and that score stood up heading into the final period. SE Louisiana went nearly eight minutes without a field goal until Caitlyn Williams connected in the paint for a 36-35 lead with 7:47 left in the fourth.

UIW's championship marked their final game in the Southland Conference as they are moving to the Western Athletic Conference next season.

