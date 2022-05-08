Impressive Alcaraz wins in Madrid for 4th title of the year TALES AZZONI , AP Sports Writer May 8, 2022 Updated: May 8, 2022 2:45 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12 Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, celebrates after winning the final match against Alexander Zverev, of Germany, at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 8, 2022. Paul White/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, celebrates after winning the final match against Alexander Zverev, of Germany, at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 8, 2022. Paul White/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, bites the trophy after winning the final match against Alexander Zverev, of Germany, at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 8, 2022. Paul White/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns the ball to Alexander Zverev of Germany during the final match at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 8, 2022. Paul White/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Alexander Zverev, of Germany, right, sprays with sparkling wine Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, at the end of the final match at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 8, 2022. Alcaraz won 6-3, 6-1. Paul White/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Alexander Zverev, of Germany, walks on the court during the final match with Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 8, 2022. Paul White/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, celebrates after winning the final match against Alexander Zverev, of Germany, at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 8, 2022. Paul White/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Alexander Zverev, of Germany, pulls up his jersey during the final match with Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 8, 2022. Paul White/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
MADRID (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz capped another impressive week with a straight-set victory over Alexander Zverev on Sunday to win the Madrid Open and become the second-youngest player to win two Masters 1000 titles.
After victories over his idol Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals and top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, the Spanish teenage sensation comfortably defeated No. 3 Zverev 6-3, 6-1.