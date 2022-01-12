Ice fishermen having some success areawide

File photo

BIG RAPIDS – Colder weather should be helping ice formations on local waters although anglers are again reminded to be extremely cautious and be very wary of potential weak ice spots on various surfaces.

In Mecosta County, “We have fishable ice on some lakes,” Tom Vernon, at Frank’s Sporting Goods in Morley said. “I’m telling people to be very careful on your way out. We’re dealing with 3 to 5 inches of ice. But there’s a lot of snow on it so you have to spud your way out. Fish are biting. Here at Frank’s, we have everything anybody would need. They’re catching pike on tip ups. They’re still getting a few steelhead in the river.”