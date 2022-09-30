Hoskins homers, Phillies end skid in 5-1 win over Nationals

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rhys Hoskins hit his 30th home run, Bailey Falter pitched six scoreless innings and the Philadelphia Phillies boosted their lead in the National League wild-card race with a 5-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Friday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.
Philadelphia (84-72) snapped a five-game losing streak that included getting swept three games by the Chicago Cubs and moved a full game ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for the final NL wild card.