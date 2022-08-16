Hoskins, Phillies post 10,000th franchise win, top Reds
GARY SCHATZ, Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered twice and drove in five runs as the Philadelphia Phillies posted the 10,000th win in franchise history, beating the Cincinnati Reds 11-4 Tuesday night.
Philadelphia became the last of the original eight National League franchises to reach the mark. At 10,000-11,163, the Phillies are the only team among them with a losing record.