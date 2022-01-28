Holmgren leads No. 2 Gonzaga past Loyola Marymount 89-55 NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS, Associated Press Jan. 28, 2022 Updated: Jan. 28, 2022 1:13 a.m.
1 of11 Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Loyola Marymount, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Loyola Marymount, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Loyola Marymount guard Eli Scott, right, tips in a shot over Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, left, shoots over Loyola Marymount forward Keli Leaupepe during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren, left, goes up for a dunk in front of Loyola Marymount guard Cam Shelton during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren, left, Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard, right, and Loyola Marymount guard Eli Scott, center, go after a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Loyola Marymount forward Keli Leaupepe, right, shoots while defended by Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Freshman center Chet Holmgren scored 21 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked three shots as No. 2 Gonzaga pounded Loyola Marymount 89-55 on Thursday night for its ninth straight victory.
Nolan Hickman had 11 points and Julian Strawther and Rasir Bolton scored 10 apiece for Gonzaga (16-2, 5-0 West Coast Conference), which dropped behind top-ranked Auburn in the AP poll this week despite winning both its games last week. Gonzaga has won 63 consecutive home games, the longest streak in the nation.
Written By
NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS