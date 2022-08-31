Hiura, Urías get key hits as Brewers beat Pirates 6-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Keston Hiura and Luis Urías each hit an RBI single during Milwaukee's four-run seventh inning, and the Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1 on Wednesday.

Willy Adames had a run-scoring double as Milwaukee won for the fourth time in five games. Freddy Peralta pitched five effective innings, and Taylor Rogers (3-6) got four outs for the win.