Skip to main content
Sports

Hawaii 31, UNLV 25

UNLV 6 7 3 9 25
Hawaii 7 0 14 10 31
First Quarter

UNLV_FG Gutierrez 27, 10:43.

HAW_Mokiao-Atimalala 15 pass from Schager (Shipley kick), 7:42.

UNLV_FG Gutierrez 48, :59.

Second Quarter

UNLV_Weimer 1 pass from Brumfield (Gutierrez kick), 3:17.

Third Quarter

HAW_C.Phillips 11 pass from Schager (Shipley kick), 10:40.

UNLV_FG Gutierrez 42, 1:35.

HAW_Bowens 55 pass from Schager (Shipley kick), 1:01.

Fourth Quarter

HAW_FG Shipley 30, 12:17.

UNLV_Shelton 3 fumble return (pass failed), 8:18.

HAW_Parson 34 run (Shipley kick), 2:51.

UNLV_FG Gutierrez 40, 1:08.

___

UNLV HAW
First downs 21 19
Total Net Yards 427 369
Rushes-yards 36-139 36-167
Passing 288 202
Punt Returns 2-14 2-6
Kickoff Returns 2-48 2-33
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-11
Comp-Att-Int 23-37-1 16-27-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-17 1-27
Punts 4-40.0 5-43.4
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-2
Penalties-Yards 7-65 5-54
Time of Possession 42:50 25:07

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_UNLV, Robbins 17-72, Brumfield 18-55, Ky.Williams 1-12. Hawaii, Parson 19-115, T.Hines 9-63, Bryant-Lelei 3-0, (Team) 2-(minus 2), Schager 3-(minus 9).

PASSING_UNLV, Brumfield 23-37-1-288. Hawaii, Schager 16-27-0-202.

RECEIVING_UNLV, Ky.Williams 5-111, Weimer 5-54, White 4-63, Robbins 4-17, McKie 3-21, Reese 2-22. Hawaii, Walthall 5-50, C.Phillips 4-35, Bowens 2-60, Panoke 2-37, Parson 2-5, Mokiao-Atimalala 1-15.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_UNLV, Gutierrez 44.

Written By
More News